UK Government plugs £20m into hydrogen research

The UK Government is to provide a £20 million boost for research into hydrogen technologies.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry is to make the announcement during her visit to Swindon’s innovative Hydrogen Hub and Recycling Technologies later today.

The Hydrogen Supply programme will look into significantly reducing the high cost of producing large volumes of low carbon hydrogen for industry, buildings and transport.

Mr Perry will meet with members of the Hydrogen Hub to discuss the UK’s strength in hydrogen and fuel cell technology development and the potential for the country to be at the forefront of a new hydrogen economy.

The minister is expected to say: “Clean, green and safe hydrogen has an exciting role to play powering the UK but needs to be cheaper and more widely available to live up to its potential.

“Today’s £20 million funding boost, part of our modern Industrial Strategy, will help to address these challenges so that we can sustain the exciting momentum building in our low carbon hydrogen economy, creating high-value jobs up and down the country.”

She will also meet with Adrian Griffiths, Head of Recycling Technologies, which is helping in the fight against marine plastic by providing a chemical recycling solution that allows a wide range of plastics to be recycled, which are not recyclable with existing processes.

Ms Perry will be headlining the Energy Live Future conference on 31st October in London.

If you are an energy user in either the public or private sector and have a question you’d like to ask the minister, you can do so by e-mailing [email protected] or [email protected]