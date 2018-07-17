Energy upgrades to save Bolton NHS Trust £800k a year

The Bolton NHS Foundation Trust expects to see savings of more than £800,000 a year following the installation of energy efficient technologies.

It has signed an Energy Performance Contract with Breathe Energy, which has guaranteed the savings as well as a reduction in carbon emissions of 34%.

The company has removed existing coal boilers and replaced them with a combined heat and power (CHP) plant at the Royal Bolton Hospital, modified its building management system, replaced external lighting and installed a new energy efficient boiler, among others, as part of a £6.3 million investment.

Stephen Tyldsley, Managing Director of Integrated Facilities Management Bolton Ltd said: “The work Breathe Energy has done on this project brings significant energy saving investments to the Trust’s estate. This investment also greatly enhances the Trust’s ability to reduce its CO2 emissions and energy consumption.”