Record number of consumers switched to smaller energy suppliers

A record number of customers switched to small and medium-sized energy suppliers last month.

More than 222,000 people moved from the Big Six companies in June – the highest number ever recorded in a month by Energy UK.

Just under half a million – more than 481,600 – customers switched electricity suppliers last month, with around 46% moving to smaller firms.

The level of switching continued to increase, with 19% more customers changing suppliers compared to June last year.

The trade body said consumers are feeling confident in switching, with nine in 10 saying they are happy with the process.

Chief Executive Lawrence Slade added: “The record numbers switching to small and mid-tier suppliers show that more and more customers are taking advantage of the ever-growing competition and choice out there. And with suppliers of all sizes facing increasing cost pressures, which went by up nearly 15% over the last year according to Ofgem, it’s a particularly good time to check you’re on the best deal and consider ones that could fix your bills for the next year and beyond.”