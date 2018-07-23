Marriott International pledges to check out plastic straws

Marriott International has pledged to remove disposable plastic straws and stirrers from its hotels across the globe.

It plans to ditch them from more than 6,500 properties across 30 brands – expected to eliminate the use of more than one billion plastic straws and 250 million stirrers after a year of implementation.

In February, the company eliminated plastic straws in more than 60 hotels in the UK and offered customers alternatives upon request.

It also also intends to get rid of plastic straws from its corporate headquarters.

President and CEO Arne Sorenson said: “We are proud to be among the first large US companies to announce that we’re eliminating plastic straws in our properties worldwide.

“Removing plastic straws is one of the simplest ways our guests can contribute to plastic reduction when staying with us – something they are increasingly concerned about and are already doing in their homes. We are committed to operating responsibly and – with over one million guests staying with us every night – we think this is a powerful step forward to reducing our reliable on plastics.”