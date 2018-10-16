EXPO 18' Speaker

Andy Sugden

Tuesday 16 October 2018

After roles in plant operations, control systems, and project engineering, Andy has spent over 10 years deciphering energy from the perspective of a large industrial consumer.  Initially applying a DSR focus to operations and logistics, he has accumulated responsibilities covering procurement, energy markets, regulation & policy.

