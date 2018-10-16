After roles in plant operations, control systems, and project engineering, Andy has spent over 10 years deciphering energy from the perspective of a large industrial consumer. Initially applying a DSR focus to operations and logistics, he has accumulated responsibilities covering procurement, energy markets, regulation & policy.
Andy Sugden
