EBRD provides $12.5m boost for Armenian green investment

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a $12.5 million (£9.58m) boost for green investment in Armenia.

The move will offer businesses more opportunities to invest in low carbon technologies as a result of the money being provided to Ameriabank, which will in turn lend financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporations for green investments.

The loan is co-financed by the EBRD and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the funds will be provided under the EBRD’s Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), which is a framework to help businesses invest in climate adaptation and mitigation technologies.

The EBRD has recently launched an online climate disclosure tool.