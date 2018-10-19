Wayne Muncaster

Wayne is a fellow of the Institute of Sales Management, and brings over 20 years’ experience in both strategic and operational roles within the UK energy markets.

Wayne has considerable leadership experience, having successfully managed teams throughout his career, specialising in technology, software and services within the UK and EU energy markets for the last 10 years.

Prior to joining GridBeyond formerly Endeco Technologies in 2016, Wayne held several senior roles and directorships in Centrica, E.ON, PassivSystems and PowerPerfector.

Wayne has delivered and developed profitable and innovative relationships with numerous private and public sector organisations across food & drink, retail, leisure, manufacturing, logistics, energy services, renewables, healthcare, and local authorities.