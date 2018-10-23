UK announces £215m funding boost for innovation centres

A total of £215 million is being invested in four innovation centres in the UK to develop the “technologies of tomorrow”.

They include the Digital, Medicines Discovery, Future Cities and Transport Systems Catapult centres and follows Chancellor Philip Hammond’s previous announcement to grant £780 million.

The Future Cities and Transport Systems centres will combine their skills and expertise in tackling the problems of modern city living and shaping the future of mobility.

The UK’s urban areas are home to 83% of the population and by 2050, more than two-thirds of people worldwide are expected to live in urban areas.

The government says the transport sector will also transform over the coming decades as new technology, like decarbonised power sources, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, transforms the way people, goods and services move around.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “The Catapult network offers the technical expertise and equipment to allow businesses to take on the challenges and opportunities we expect to face in a future world.

“We’re backing experts to push new boundaries, so our future economy reaps the benefits of new technologies with more highly skilled jobs. Investment in research and development is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy as we build on the UK’s reputation for scientific innovation.”

The Catapult network is managed by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation.

