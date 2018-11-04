Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

The Kigali Amendment on CFCs ‘is not fit for purpose’

The Environmental Investigation Agency has called for renewed action to phase out the polluting chemical

Short Fuse

Latest Podcast

By Jonny Bairstow
Sunday 4 November 2018
Image: Shutterstock

The Kigali Agreement on illegal ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) is not fit for purpose.

That’s the verdict from the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), which has conducted independent laboratory tests of polyurethane foam samples from a number of Chinese factories, confirming the presence of CFC-11 as a blowing agent.

The UK-based NGO has urged signatories of the Montreal Protocol to investigate the absence of comprehensive data regarding the amount of CFCs in a wide range of products.

It advocates a global ban on disposable cylinders and recommends the Kigali Protocol establishes a task force to examine current and future storage banks of the pollutant.

Clare Perry, EIA UK Climate Campaigns Leader, said: “With the Kigali Amendment coming into effect in 2019 and bringing with it additional challenges for enforcement, the need for decisive action is particularly urgent.

“There has never been a greater need to make all possible reductions to greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change; the steps the Protocol takes now will either make or break its reputation as the most successful environmental treaty ever.”

Popular Posts