AMP Clean Energy announces raft of public sector contract wins worth £2.5m

AMP Clean Energy has been awarded ten public sector fuel supply contracts in the last six months, with a combined lifetime value of around £2.5 million.

The pellet and chip wood fuel supply contracts are with public sector bodies across England, Wales and Scotland, for a fixed term of between one and three years.

The organisations deploy biomass heat in a variety of settings including town council buildings, schools, social housing, sheltered housing, museums and leisure centres.

AMP Clean Energy is the market leading biomass fuel supplier with around 4,000 customers in Great Britain.

Roger Pearson, Managing Director of AMP’s fuel division, said: “We are delighted that we are becoming the supplier of choice in the public sector. We have an established and robust supply chain which ensures our customers receive reliable, regular deliveries of sustainable wood fuel, which is particularly important for local authorities.”

AMP Clean Energy supplies biomass wood fuel to a variety of organisations in the commercial, agriculture and public sector throughout the UK. From the supply of biomass fuel, service and maintenance, fully funded installations and design, to biomass heat contracts and boiler buy backs, AMP Clean Energy can offer a complete biomass heating service.

For further information about AMP Clean Energy’s biomass fuel supply visit: https://www.ampcleanenergy.com/biomass or call 0800 157 7331.

This is a promoted article.