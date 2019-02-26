Guinea granted $50m to boost electricity access

The World Bank has approved $50 million (£38m) of financing to increase access to electricity in Guinea.

The project will finance the rehabilitation and expansion of distribution networks in the areas of the Greater Conakry and the cities of Kindia and Forécariah, enabling 90,000 new or improved electricity connections and benefiting more than 600,000 people.

It will also pilot public-private partnerships to bring power services to remote areas using solar mini-grids and promote business opportunities for women and the younger generation.

The new commitment is a four-year investment project financed by the International Development Association (IDA) with co-financing from the French Development Agency, raising the total amount to $108.5 million (£82m).

Rachidi Radji, World Bank Representative for Guinea said: “The project comes at the right time in Guinea as it will provide access to affordable and reliable electricity and ensure that more Guineans benefit from the Government of Guinea’s significant investments in power generation, following the commissioning of the Kaleta Hydropower Project in 2015 and expected commission of the Souapiti Hydropower Project.”