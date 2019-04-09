IEA and IRENA join forces for ‘secure and sustainable’ energy future

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have join forces for future co-operation on transitioning towards a “secure and sustainable” energy future.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will further enhance their collaboration in areas including the exchange of statistics, policy analysis as well as joint training and events.

The IEA works to ensure “reliable, affordable and clean energy” for its 30 member countries and beyond, with its mission guided by four main areas of focus: energy security, economic development, environmental awareness and engagement worldwide.

IRENA is an intergovernmental organisation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, promoting the widespread adoption of all forms of renewable energy.

IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol said: “The world needs urgent action to reverse current unsustainable trends: Global CO2 emissions are increasing, while progress in renewables and energy efficiency is not fast enough.

“This Agreement allows us to combine our respective strengths to tackle this challenge and foster faster global progress towards a more secure, affordable and sustainable world energy system, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”