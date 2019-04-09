Chris Webb is Head of EMEA Energy Management for Linde PLC, the global industrial gases company.

Chris worked in international petrochemcials contracting before joining BOC in its engineering organisation. His subsequent career has incorporated spells in Quality, and Key Customer Management, before taking over responsibility for Energy Purchasing and Risk for BOC in the UK and Ireland in 2007, and across Europe for Linde from 2011.

He is the UK’s Vice President of the International Federation of Industrial Energy Consumers, and is a former member of the CBI and IBEC Energy Policy Committees. Chris has a lasting commitment to training, with involvement in STEM policy and NVQ development.