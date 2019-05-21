Matthew Lipson is Business Leader for Consumer Insight at the Energy Systems Catapult. He helps bring industry, academia and Government together to accelerate the development of new technology-based products and services in the energy sector. Matthew has spent the last 20 years working with Universities and businesses for DECC, the Committee on Climate Change, the Energy Technologies Institute and Orange (amongst others) to design energy policies and commercial propositions that people love. He is now applying his experience to help others design delightful, intuitive low carbon product and service experiences.