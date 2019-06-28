TELCA 2019: Becky Knowles unveiled as Secret Star

Becky Knowles was unveiled as the Secret Star at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, the Senior Flexible Account Manager at the Energy Intelligence Centre (EIC) took to the stage to thank her colleagues for their support.

She told ELN: “It was a bit of a shock to get nominated in the first place but even more of a shock to actually win!”