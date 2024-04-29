Solar farm to power 17,000 homes

North East Lincolnshire Council has granted consent for a solar farm and battery storage project known as the Bradley Road Solar Farm.

Situated northwest of Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, the project will generate clean energy equivalent to powering over 17,000 homes.

Developed by developer Renewable Connections, the 43.7MW solar farm and 10MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will contribute to the region’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The project underwent extensive community engagement, resulting in design modifications to address stakeholder feedback, including landscape enhancements and ecological benefits.