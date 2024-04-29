Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsGenerationNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Solar farm to power 17,000 homes

North East Lincolnshire Council has approved a 43.7MW solar farm and 10MW Battery Energy Storage System
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/29/2024 10:30 AM
0 0
0
Solar farm to power 17,000 homes
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

North East Lincolnshire Council has granted consent for a solar farm and battery storage project known as the Bradley Road Solar Farm.

Situated northwest of Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, the project will generate clean energy equivalent to powering over 17,000 homes.

Developed by developer Renewable Connections, the 43.7MW solar farm and 10MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will contribute to the region’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The project underwent extensive community engagement, resulting in design modifications to address stakeholder feedback, including landscape enhancements and ecological benefits.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.