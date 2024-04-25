Login
£5.4bn investment needed for UK schools to achieve net zero

A new report highlights that the UK must invest £5.4 billion in schools to enable them to achieve net zero targets by implementing solar technology, LED lighting and EV charging infrastructure
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/25/2024 12:00 PM
Energy costs take front seat in British classes
Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
A recent report by eEnergy underscores the pressing need for a £5.4 billion investment in schools across the UK to meet net zero targets.

The report reveals alarming energy consumption patterns, with 30% of energy used during closures and 70% of schools still relying on outdated lighting.

By adopting LED lighting and other energy-efficient measures, schools could potentially save around £2.31 billion in energy costs over a decade.

The lack of funding and guidance from governmental bodies has left many educational institutions seeking alternative avenues for sustainability initiatives.

Harvey Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer of eEnergy said: “We understand that schools and colleges have substantial environmental footprints and energy costs represent a significant portion of their operations budgets.

“They are also crucial spaces to set a positive example for students, staff, and the broader community on climate change.

“However, 70% of schools are still to make the switch to LED lighting and up to 90% to implement solar panels and EV charging.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

