UK Power Networks calls for safety awareness in 2024

UK Power Networks, the biggest electricity network operator in the UK, is bolstering its safety campaign to raise awareness among workers in various industries about the dangers of working near electricity networks.

Emphasising safety as its top priority, the company engages with sectors like agriculture, haulage and construction through face-to-face events and partnerships to educate workers about safety procedures and risks.

Free resources such as “Think Before You Dig” materials underscore the company’s commitment to promoting safe behaviours and preventing accidents.