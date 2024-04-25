Login
20MW battery reserve given green light

Exagen has secured approval for 20MW Brockworth Road Energy Reserve, serving 5,000 homes
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/25/2024 1:00 PM
Image: Exagen
Renewable energy developer Exagen has been granted planning approval by the Tewkesbury Borough Council for the Brockworth Road Energy Reserve.

Located near the A417 and M5 junction, the reserve will cover a 5.7-acre site within the Cheltenham and Gloucestershire Green Belt.

The facility, with a capacity of 20MW and a duration of two hours, will be housed in modular units painted green to blend with the surroundings.

The council’s decision considers the project’s potential for biodiversity enhancement and its role in decarbonising the grid.

Battery storage systems like this one assist in managing electricity demand fluctuations and integrating renewable energy sources.

Public consultation in 2023 influenced amendments to minimise visual impact.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

