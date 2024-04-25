Renewables rise as UK electricity generation dips

The recent government energy report, covering December 2023 to February 2024, outlines changes in the UK’s energy sector compared to the previous year.

Primary energy consumption decreased by 1.6%, mainly due to warmer temperatures rather than price changes.

Adjusted for temperature, consumption increased slightly by 0.2%.

Indigenous energy production fell by 6.9%, attributed to declines in all fuel types except bioenergy and waste, wind and hydro.

Electricity generation by major power producers decreased by 1.9% overall, with notable declines in coal and gas generation by 40% and 10% respectively.

Renewables increased by 12%, primarily driven by wind generation.

Renewables accounted for 50.8% of electricity generation by major power producers, exceeding the 50% mark for the first time.

Gas, nuclear and coal contributed 34.1%, 12.9% and 1.5% respectively.

The share of low carbon electricity generation rose to 63.6%, while the fossil fuel share declined to 35.8%.