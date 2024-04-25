Login
Renewables rise as UK electricity generation dips

Electricity generation by major power producers decreased by 1.9%, marked by substantial declines in coal, gas and nuclear, while renewables surged by 12% to achieve a record volume and share
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/25/2024 2:00 PM
Industry responds to CCC’s Progress Report
Image: Shutterstock
The recent government energy report, covering December 2023 to February 2024, outlines changes in the UK’s energy sector compared to the previous year.

Primary energy consumption decreased by 1.6%, mainly due to warmer temperatures rather than price changes.

Adjusted for temperature, consumption increased slightly by 0.2%.

Indigenous energy production fell by 6.9%, attributed to declines in all fuel types except bioenergy and waste, wind and hydro.

Electricity generation by major power producers decreased by 1.9% overall, with notable declines in coal and gas generation by 40% and 10% respectively.

Renewables increased by 12%, primarily driven by wind generation.

Renewables accounted for 50.8% of electricity generation by major power producers, exceeding the 50% mark for the first time.

Gas, nuclear and coal contributed 34.1%, 12.9% and 1.5% respectively.

The share of low carbon electricity generation rose to 63.6%, while the fossil fuel share declined to 35.8%.

