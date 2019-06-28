Finance & Markets, TELCA 19' Highlights

TELCA 2019: The Most Trusted Consultancy for SME Customers is Indigo Swan

This year Indigo Swan added yet another well-deserved TELCA trophy to their collection

By Jonny Bairstow
Friday 28 June 2019
Image: ELN

Indigo Swan has won the Most Trusted Consultancy for SME Customers award at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, the team took to the stage to collect the team’s much-deserved trophy.

Managing Director James Grove said: “The Swans do a better job every year, it means the world to us and to be honest it means the world to the team.”

