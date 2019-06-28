TELCA 2019 – Utility Team takes Best Customer Service for large customers

Utility Team went back to the office holding the Best Customer Service for large customers award after the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the industry, leaders from the energy management consultancy took to the stage to collect their much-deserved trophy.

Non-Executive Director Delvin Lane said: “We’ve been shortlisted for the last three years in a row so to finally get over the line is really important to us so we’re really chuffed, both for the staff and for our customers.”