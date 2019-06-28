TELCA 2019: Consultus Group wins The Most Trusted Consultancy (Large Customers)

Consultus Group won The Most Trusted Consultancy (Large Customers) award at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, the team took to the stage to collect their prestigious prize.

David Peake, COO, said: “If there was a trophy we could have picked before we started, Most Trusted would have been the one that Consultus would have chosen.”