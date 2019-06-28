Finance & Markets, TELCA 19' Highlights

TELCA 2019: Consultus Group wins The Most Trusted Consultancy (Large Customers)

David Peake, COO, said: “If there was a trophy we could have picked before we started, Most Trusted would have been the one that Consultus would have chosen.”

By Jonny Bairstow
Friday 28 June 2019
Image: ELN

Consultus Group won The Most Trusted Consultancy (Large Customers) award at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, the team took to the stage to collect their prestigious prize.

