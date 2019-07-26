The Future of Business Energy by npower Business Solutions, Energy HQ

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span> <span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

Concerns about skills in the UK energy market is nothing new. The industry continues to undergo rapid change – for energy managers, adapting is key. With overheads and investment at risk, however, the issue is strategically critical.

Developing the skills that are already within the industry to meet future demands is key. We must acknowledge the skills gap and prepare for continued change. Right across the spectrum, we need to share knowledge, celebrate best practice and inspire change. A joined-up approach is essential to tackle the skills mountain we face.

In this episode, we discuss the challenges presented by the UK’s skills deficit and explore possible solutions to bridge the gap. With the help of Dave Horton, Energy Specialist, npower Business Solutions, Energy HQ and Frank Gordon, Head of Policy from the Renewable Energy Association (REA), we review the latest initiatives, discuss best practice and propose hard-hitting strategies to tackle the skills deficit once and for all.

Featured Guests

Frank Gordon

Head of Policy, Renewable Energy Association

Frank specialises in energy storage, EMR, grid and large-scale power, with a background in community energy and climate change policy (both in the third sector and central government).

Dave Horton

Energy Specialist npower Business Solutions, Energy HQ

With over 20 years’ experience in Energy Management, Dave has developed a programme of training courses and consultancy products that will help businesses to maximise their potential by reducing their energy usage and costs, and by introducing new technologies and energy management practices to earn revenue

working closely with members and policymakers to promote the sustainable development of the decentralised energy sector in the UK.

This is a promoted article.