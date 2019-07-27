Moody’s buys majority stake in climate risk data company

Major rating agency Moody’s Corporation has bought a majority stake in California-based climate risk data company Four Twenty Seven.

The latter company scores physical risks associated with climate-related factors and other environmental issues, including heat and water stress, extreme precipitation, hurricanes and typhoons as well as sea level rise.

Its data and indicators are used by asset owners and managers, banks, corporations and government agencies to understand and evaluate potential climate risk they hold in their portfolios and activities.

Four Twenty Seven’s scores and portfolio analytics feature extensive global coverage and quantify climate risk exposures across asset classes, with detailed data covering more than 2,000 listed companies, one million global corporate facilities and 196 countries.

Moody’s says the addition of the company enhances its growing portfolio of risk assessment capabilities and helps its work to advance global standards for assessing environmental and climate risk factors.

Myriam Durand, Global Head of Assessments at Moody’s Investors Service said: “Four Twenty Seven has built a strong platform for quantifying climate-related exposures and producing actionable risk metrics, which are essential to understanding and informing climate risk and resilience measures.

“Moody’s is committed to offering global, transparent standards for assessing environmental risk and the acquisition of Four Twenty Seven advances our objective of integrating climate analytics into our offerings.”