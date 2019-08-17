New £3.5m fund offered to recycle small waste electricals

A new fund worth £3.5 million has been launched for the reuse and collection of small waste electricals across the UK.

The Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Fund is inviting applications from waste collection authorities and reuse organisations for the funding.

Up to £3 million has been allocated for small electrical waste kerbside collection over the next three years while £0.5 million is being provided for reuse collections that will include household, kerbside or donation pick-up.

The closing date for applications for the first round is 18th October 2019.

The WEEE Fund is taking a “test and learn” approach to all projects it is investing in to ensure it delivers the best ways to increase recycling of small waste electricals.

Fund Manager Scott Butler said: “We are working with a range of key partners including local authorities, business and community groups to deliver projects to encourage recycling and re-use of small waste electricals. Our four-pronged approach to increasing recycling includes: increased collection methods, reuse investment grants and communications and behaviour change.

“Our new kerbside and reuse collection and investments fund will open up more and easier ways for people to recycle their small electrical household waste.”