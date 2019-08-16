EDF Energy chosen to take on Solarplicity’s customers

Ofgem has appointed Big Six company EDF Energy to take on the customers of recently collapsed supplier Solarplicity.

It comes after the regulator announced the small energy supplier ceased to trade earlier this week.

Solarplicity’s 7,500 domestic customers and 500 business customers will be transferred to EDF Energy, which will ensure all outstanding credit balances are honoured.

Energy supplies will continue as normal as customers are switched over and they will be contacted directly to inform them of the next steps once their accounts have been set up.

Customers are encouraged to take a meter reading and not switch to a different supplier yet.

A spokesperson from EDF Energy said: “We are pleased to be able to step in to support the customers of Solarplicity, who will have been concerned to hear that their existing has stopped trading. They should feel reassured that with EDF Energy, they will be moving to an experienced and reliable supplier, with a good track record for customer service.

“Customers are asked to take a meter reading and we will write to them in the coming weeks, providing them the details of their new accounts and any further actions they need to take.”

Ofgem recently revoked URE Energy’s electricity licence for failing to meet its Renewables Obligation.