HP uses ocean-bound plastics for small bit of new laptop

HP has unveiled a new laptop claimed to be the first in the world that has been partly made using ocean-bound plastics.

The new HP Elite Dragonfly notebook, which weighs less than 1kg, features a speaker enclosure component that is made up of 50% recycled plastic, including 5% of ocean-bound plastics.

Since 2016, the company has sourced more than 35 million plastic bottles from Haiti to use in its products, starting with ink cartridges, in partnership with Thread International and Work in Haiti.

HP has now committed to include ocean-bound plastic materials in all new HP Elite and HP Pro notebook and desktop computers launching in 2020.

Last year, the company joined NextWave Plastics, a collaborative effort to minimise the amount of plastic entering the oceans by capturing it and turning it into new products.

Dune Ives, Executive Director of Lonely Whale, the convening entity for NextWave Plastics said: NextWave Plastics is pleased to see HP deliver the world’s first notebook with ocean-bound plastics. We know consumers will increasingly demand premium products made from recycled materials and we are equally thrilled HP is committed to including ocean-bound plastic material in their new notebook computers lineup this year.”