Bryt Energy, part of the Statkraft Group, is a passionate, future-focused energy company, on a mission to take their community on a carbon-reducing journey. Bryt Energy’s power is zero carbon and 100% renewable, using only Wind, Hydro and Solar energy sources to power British businesses.

Whether it be on-site generation, battery storage or optimisation controls, Bryt Energy are at the forefront of the clean energy technology revolution with solutions that maximise value from customer electricity supply contracts.

www.brytenergy.co.uk