Government launches £2m fund to restore flood-affected farmland

The government is offering a share of £2 million to help farmers affected by the flooding this summer.

Farmers in parts of North Yorkshire and Wainfleet, Lincolnshire, who have suffered uninsurable damage to their property can apply for grants between £500 and £25,000 to cover repair costs through the Farming Recovery Fund.

Restoration works include rebuilding dry stone walls, re-cultivating productive land and replacing damaged field gates.

Farmers must submit an application to the Rural Payments Agency (RPA), explaining how their business has been impacted and providing relevant evidence to show any damage caused by the flooding.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “This summer’s unprecedented weather wreaked havoc on farmland in North Yorkshire and Wainfleet. The government is taking action to help farmers get back on their feet in light of the extensive damage suffered.

“I’m therefore delighted to open the Farming Recovery Fund and would encourage all those affected to check what they are eligible to apply for and to submit an application promptly to ensure they can access the money available to contribute to their restoration work.”

Applications must be submitted by 31st March 2020.