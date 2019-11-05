Choice Energy Framework has six appeal!

Energy Management LLP has launched its unique, six-pronged Choice Energy Framework (CEF), to help reduce Public Sector energy expenditure.

Involving up to six energy suppliers, the framework allows public sector bodies to access the best energy solutions.

The six suppliers have been shortlisted on the basis of tariff competitiveness, billing accuracy, max/min volume threshold restrictions and terms and conditions.

Each supplier will be invited to offer contracts for a duration of 12, 24, 36 and 48 months, allowing for greater flexibility than is currently found in the marketplace.

The Choice Energy Framework is also compliant with the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) – the online home to all public sector contracts worth above £363,424 – thereby sparing all signed-up organisations from time-consuming red tape and admin fees that could amount to as much as £20,000.

Years of experience in public sector energy procurement has enabled Energy Management LLP to understand what clients want, explains Energy Management LLP’s senior energy consultant, Malcolm Barrington.

He said “Energy Management have been working closely with many councils and other public sector bodies to procure and manage their energy. We have seen how central purchasing centres procure a framework with just one energy supplier. How can this be a competitive way to buy energy?

“Energy Management’s “Choice Energy Framework” is new to the marketplace and really does provide choice and competition.

“Our CEF framework has been procured through OJEU and provides framework participants with a panel of up to six suppliers to tender supplies via mini-competition.

“We are excited to be able to provide a different type of energy framework that gives control, choice and competitive pricing back to public sector bodies across the UK.”

According to a recent report, energy is estimated to cost the public sector £3.4 billion, with over half that figure attributed to Healthcare, universities and defence.

For public sector organisations with increasingly tight budgets, reducing their energy spend is a top priority. The Choice Energy Framework allows clients to do that.

For more information on the Choice Energy Framework, contact Malcolm Barrington on 01225-867722 or email [email protected].

This is a promoted article.