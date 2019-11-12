ENGIE to explore energy efficiency for industrial buildings in Singapore

French utility ENGIE has joined forces with Singapore’s state industrial estate developer JTC to explore energy efficiency solutions for industrial buildings in the country.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to engage in joint research and development, test bedding and pilot deployment of advanced clean energy solutions in JTC’s industrial buildings.

They aim to develop environmental solutions for lower life cycle cost, higher productivity and optimised sustainability and resilience for Singapore’s industrial landscape.

JTC oversees more than 80% of the country’s industrial buildings and close to six million square metres of ready-built facilities in Singapore.

Shankar Krishnamoorthy, ENGIE Executive Vice President in charge of Strategy & Innovation said: “Client solutions to support the carbon neutrality of buildings are at the heart of ENGIE’s strategy towards zero carbon transition. We look forward to collaborating with JTC to improve Singapore’s efforts in terms of energy efficiency.”