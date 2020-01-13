Most Trusted Consultancy (Large Customers)

The Most Trusted Consultancy is the award for any broker or consultant who can demonstrate their integrity when it comes to their customers, business dealings and reputation. A highly desired prize!

There are two parts to your entry.

Please take 1500 words or less to answer the question, why should your customers trust you? Criteria to be included and not limited to, how do you charge and why; how do you let customers know how they are being charged and why; go live rate; retention rate; conflict resolution process; how do you get the best deal for your customer and how do you find the best value energy deal. Please fill in the application form below by 20th April. Customer survey. Please supply the details (name, company, email address, phone number) of one customer who is prepared to answer a survey about you as a company. This will be online and then followed by a short phone call from Energy Live News. Any customers surveyed and called will be asked the same questions.

All entries must adhere to the following guidelines:

Your final score will be out of 100. Your entry will account for 60% and the customer survey for 40%. There is a minimum score requirement. The top five scoring consultancies above the minimum score requirement will make up the shortlist for the secondary judging panel. Please take only 1500 words or less for your entry. Any answer that goes over the limit will be truncated. Please feel free to use pictures but sparingly. If you are entering more than one award this year, please ensure that the customer you ask for the customer survey is different for each award. As the first judging panel will assess your entry anonymously, please do not use your company name or brands in your entry. Judges’ decisions are final and binding; and no discussions or correspondence will be entered into relating to any of their decisions. ELN may contact industry players and bodies to ensure the validity of the TPI’s claims. Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. on 20th April. Please ensure that we have entry in by then and the name of your customer in by 13th April. The shortlist will be announced on 25th May and the winner announced at the awards ceremony on 25th June. Please make sure that you pay the entry fee of £650 ex VAT by 30th April or your entry will be voided. Entry fee guarantees judging by the first judges’ panel and two tickets to the awards ceremony. Any entries shortlisted will be guaranteed another ticket to the awards ceremony.