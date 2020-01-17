GridBeyond Named as One of the World-Leading Technology Innovators in Advancing Global Sustainability

Out of thousands of innovators from across the globe, GridBeyond, a leader in intelligent energy technology for industrial, commercial, institutional and utility partners, was named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is a respected annual guide to the leading businesses in sustainable innovation. It includes “the companies that represent the most innovative and promising ideas in cleantech, are most likely to have big commercial impact in a 5-10 year timeframe, and that are best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges”.

GridBeyond was selected for its intelligent energy technology platform Point, which uses AI and machine learning to simplify the complexity of the energy markets and deliver maximum value and efficiencies. The platform connects grid operators, operational load, distributed generation, storage, EV charging and utilities to energy services, advancing the company’s vision to build a shared energy economy that delivers sustainability, resilience and affordability through collaboration and innovation.

Wayne Muncaster, Vice-President at GridBeyond, commented:

“We are proud that the leading global experts recognised our commitment to sustainability by naming GridBeyond as one of the world’s best cleantech innovators.

Wayne Muncaster, Vice-President at GridBeyond

“It has always been GridBeyond’s ambition to drive the change in energy markets through our innovative technological solutions, not only by delivering tangible financial benefits and operational efficiencies for I&C businesses, but also advancing the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the world economy.

“We are also grateful to hundreds of our global partners and clients: industrial and commercial energy users, generators, distributors, transmission and grid operation networks, who by trusting our technological solutions and services help in achieving the decarbonisation vision outlined in the Paris Agreement”.

Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group, commented:

“It feels right that our first list of the hundred future-defining businesses should see continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations […] to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilise the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades”.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the list, developed by combining Cleantech Group’s research data with insights from a global panel of 80 judges composed of leading investors and experts in technology and innovation scouting. Each year, the list names the best-positioned companies from across the globe, to contribute to a more digitalised, decarbonised and source-efficient industrial future.

The official announcement of the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 will take place during the Cleantech Forum in San Francisco, 27th-29th January.

About GridBeyond

Transform energy into opportunity. GridBeyond is a global leader in intelligent energy technology for industrial, commercial, institutional and utility partners. Energy users are provided the ability to manage and control demand response participation, energy performance, markets and costs via the multi-award-winning AI Point platform.

By stacking various market opportunities and programmes, GridBeyond delivers demand response revenues, enhanced savings, strengthened operations and sustainability to over 400 I&C sites worldwide, including some of the planet’s best-loved brands. Furthermore, networks and utilities are empowered to optimise electricity supply and provide value-add opportunities to their customers.

By connecting grid operators, operational load, distributed generation, storage, EV charging and utilities to integrated energy services, GridBeyond’s vision is to build a shared energy economy that delivers sustainability, resilience, affordability and adaptability through collaboration and innovation.

GridBeyond was founded in 2007 and is home to the world’s first hybrid battery and demand network. A powerful combination of technological excellence, consultative approach and unrivalled expertise means that GridBeyond partners and clients have future-proof access to energy services.

