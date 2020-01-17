OECD renewable energy production in October up 5% on previous year

Renewable energy production across OECD nations in October 2019 was up nearly 5% on the same month the year before.

The latest Monthly Electricity Statistics report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows this accounted for 27.5% of total net production, reaching 233.4TWh.

This was more than the total increase over the year to date – from January to October 2019, renewable power production totalled 2,480.7TWh and was up by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2018.

In October 2019, net electricity production reached 847.3TWh, 2.2% lower than in September 2019 but up by 0.5% on the previous year’s figures.

Between January and October 2019, conventional thermal energy production totalled 4,944.3TWh, down by 4% compared to the same period in 2018 – the non-renewable share of the generation mix in this timeframe was 71.8%.

The report shows natural gas production increased by 11.1% in OECD Europe compared to September 2019, reaching 22.6% of the total electricity mix – the IEA suggests this is largely a consequence of continued record low gas prices.

Another new report shows Investment in the Low Carbon and Renewable Energy Economy (LCREE) sector increased by 48% between 2015 and 2018.