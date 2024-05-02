Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsEnergy SavingFinanceNet ZeroTop StoriesTransportation

EVs sync charging with grid demand, users rewarded

EDF and Pod Point have partnered to introduce a new smart charging pilot, syncing electric vehicle charging with electricity demand
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/02/2024 9:28 AM
2 0
0
‘UK’s cheapest’ EV energy tariff unveiled
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

EDF has collaborated with EV charge-point provider Pod Point to launch a smart charging initiative aimed at optimising EV charging schedules based on electricity demand forecasts.

The pilot incentivises selected Pod Point customers to shift charging to off-peak hours, reducing emissions and supporting a greener energy system.

During the initial six-month pilot, chosen Pod Point customers will receive incentives for taking part, allowing Pod Point to modify charging schedules and halt sessions for up to four hours between 16:00 and 20:00, coinciding with peak wholesale energy demand.

Stuart Fenner, Wholesale Market Services Commercial Director at EDF, said: “Through the optimisation of EV charging, our aim is to help customers save cash and carbon, whilst at the same time, advancing the transition to a greener future.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.