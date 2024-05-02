EVs sync charging with grid demand, users rewarded

EDF has collaborated with EV charge-point provider Pod Point to launch a smart charging initiative aimed at optimising EV charging schedules based on electricity demand forecasts.

The pilot incentivises selected Pod Point customers to shift charging to off-peak hours, reducing emissions and supporting a greener energy system.

During the initial six-month pilot, chosen Pod Point customers will receive incentives for taking part, allowing Pod Point to modify charging schedules and halt sessions for up to four hours between 16:00 and 20:00, coinciding with peak wholesale energy demand.

Stuart Fenner, Wholesale Market Services Commercial Director at EDF, said: “Through the optimisation of EV charging, our aim is to help customers save cash and carbon, whilst at the same time, advancing the transition to a greener future.”