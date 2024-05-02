Insulation scheme set to slash winter energy bills

The Great British Insulation Scheme, launched last year, aims to aid approximately 300,000 homes across Britain in lowering energy bills and enhancing energy efficiency.

Eligible households, primarily in lower council tax bands and with less energy-efficient homes, will receive upgrades such as roof, loft, or cavity wall insulation.

The scheme targets to reduce annual fuel bills by up to £400, particularly benefiting families in council tax bands A-E in Scotland or Wales and A-D in England, with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D or below.

The guidance on the GOV.UK website recommends that tenants consult with their landlords prior to applying for insulation, as landlord permission is required for installation.