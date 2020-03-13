Water company invests £1.2bn to make Nottinghamshire greener

Severn Trent has unveiled plans to invest £1.2 billion to improve the environment, help sustainability and support its customers across the Midlands.

The plans will see the company commit to a range of pledges and schemes designed to reduce emissions.

It says the commitments will include boosting biodiversity in 5,000 hectares of land by 2027 and planting 1.3 million trees to both improve the environment and help reduce flooding.

The company also pledges to deliver 100% energy from renewable sources and establish a 100% electric fleet by 2030; it will also take measures to support 195,000 customers each year who struggle to pay their bills by 2025.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Chief Executive, said: “To truly make a difference we need to look after nature and the precious resources it provides, we need the most talented and engaged minds helping us drive performance and we need customers who trust us to do the right thing for their communities.

“By committing to invest £1.2 billion in the next five years, we believe we can make a real difference to the environment and to the people we serve.”