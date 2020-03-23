Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Hertfordshire lights up streets with LED upgrades

The switch to LED street lighting is expected to eliminate almost 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and save Hertfordshire’s taxpayers around £5m a year

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 23 March 2020
Image: A M Smith / Shutterstock

Every street in Hertfordshire will see the installation of LED lights as part of a countywide project run by Hertfordshire County Council.

It says the programme of converting all of the county’s street lighting to more efficient lighting, which is now on the final stage, has already led to a 60% reduction in carbon emissions from street lighting, avoiding almost 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The council also claims the new lights will save Hertfordshire’s residents around five million pounds a year in electricity bills.

Phil Bibby, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environment, said: “It’s fantastic that the process of installing these highly efficient LED streetlights across the county has almost been completed and, with the intelligent control system in place, we can make some big savings by dimming and switching off lights when they’re not needed.

“It also means that if there are good reasons to leave the lights on longer in various areas, we may now be able to do this without increasing our energy usage.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast