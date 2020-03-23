EnBW builds ‘Germany’s largest independently-funded solar park’

EnBW has announced the beginning of construction of ‘Germany‘s largest solar park without state funding’, which will be able to supply around 50,000 households with environmentally friendly energy, saving about 129,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

The “Weesow-Willmersdorf” solar park, which will have a total output of 187MW spread over an area covering 164 hectares, is located almost 26 kilometres northeast of Berlin in Brandenburg.

The entire project is due to be commissioned before the end of 2020.

Dirk Güsewell, Head of Generation Portfolio Development at EnBW, said: “Major photovoltaic projects like this one are just what is needed to push forward renewable energies and the Energiewende in Germany.

“This solar park is our first renewable project without state funding. It also marks a milestone for photovoltaics in Germany and demonstrates that this technology has achieved market maturity.”

Jörg Steinbach, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy in Brandenburg said: “Brandenburg is taking a leading role in the Energiewende because hardly any other German state has pushed forward with the expansion of renewable energies so strongly.

“EnBW is contributing to the achievement of our climate policy targets with projects such as the Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park.”