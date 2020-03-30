Ireland’s EV sales ‘lagging behind 2030 target’, despite 53% yearly hike

Ireland’s electric vehicles (EV) sales have increased by 53% since January 2019 but the country still may not be able to meet its 2030 target to deploy 950,000 electric cars on the roads.

Research from Cornwall Insight shows EV sales increased by 73.6% in January 2020 and by 13.3% in February 2020, as compared to their 2019 counterparts.

Analyst at Cornwall Insight Ireland Tom Lusher, said: “This boost in EV sales in the first two months of 2020 is a positive step towards the target. Nevertheless, almost all the growth came in January to coincide with the release of new vehicle registration plates.

“Currently there is a range of incentives available, including; a grant of up to €5,000 (£4,582) for eligible privately purchased Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrids EVs (PHEVs) and Vehicle Registration Tax relief for BEVs until the end of 2021 and PHEVs until the end of 2020.

“Despite this, Ireland may need to go further and put in more ambitious measures. This could include removing the €120 (£101) per year Motor Tax on BEVs to achieve its ambitious targets.”