Increase in virtual events ‘sees 99% reduction in emissions’

The recent increase in virtual events due to the coronavirus crisis has led to a 99% reduction in related emissions.

That’s the suggestion from virtual exhibition platform V-Ex, which notes online events eliminate the need to travel, book a hotel and organise catering services and offer a range of ‘practical and ecological benefits’.

A new report from the platform states the number of tradeshows organised in continental Europe during exceeded 2,670, bringing together more than 735,500 exhibitors and 75.4 million visitors.

It states: “When you consider the carbon dioxide equivalent for a single three-day, mid-size trade show is nearly 6,000 tonnes, then this extends into the millions of tonnes globally per annum.”

The report claims a virtual exhibition will create less than 1% of the carbon emissions of a live event – a three-day conference with 800 attendees has a carbon footprint of 455 tonnes, corresponding to an average of 0.57 tonnes of emissions per participant.

Travel makes up around 0.47 tonnes of emissions per attendee, followed by hotel overnight stays and catering.