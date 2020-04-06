Newly-launched BusinessEnergyQuotes.com to support businesses with energy comparisons

UK SME businesses are set to benefit from a brand-new, fully-online business energy pricing engine, after the launch of BusinessEnergyQuotes.com.

The new, powerful pricing tool delivers business energy quotes in less than 60 seconds, offering competitive, reliable tariffs from a vast range of suppliers to SMEs who are often the most time-poor businesses.

Business energy comparison sites have traditionally required numerous, often obscure, details from an energy bill, or needed lengthy follow-up phone calls to complete the energy offer. BusinessEnergyQuotes.com simply requires a post code and business name to generate quotes in seconds.

The latest advancements in software connectivity and algorithms instantly identify a SME’s specific energy meter, actual energy consumption and supplier details – generating tariff offers based on actual energy data.

BusinessEnergyQuotes.com commercial director, Tim Strange, said: “Small to medium enterprises don’t have the time for a long call or drawn out process when gathering quotes. They want to quickly see a range of supplier prices to get the best deal possible for their business.

“Currently in the business energy market there is a lack of genuinely, wholly-online cost comparison sites – ones that allow the micro business to do it themselves, without further follow-up calls or bill searching.

“Small business owners lack time. They want a quick, hassle-free switch in seconds, without interruptions, or confusing, long, serial numbers. Our site is putting the power back in their hands. Giving them competitive choice quickly and reliably.”

The new pricing engine is created by award-winning energy specialists Northern Gas and Power – part of Global Procurement Group. The energy technology business, headquartered in Gateshead Quays, was recently ranked 4th in UK private businesses for international sales by Sunday Times International Track 200.

This is a promoted article.