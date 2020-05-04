Sefton Council hopes to become second local authority to enter self-supply water partnership

Sefton Council has become the second local authority to enter a self-supply water partnership, in order to better manage its water requirements.

In partnership with water management company Waterscan, the council will work to bring down costs and improve the efficiency of water usage across its property portfolio – the application means it could soon be able to determine the provider and the technology best-suited to fulfil its water needs.

It will join Blackpool Borough Council, which was granted a self-supply licence in 2018.

Jonathan Williams, Utilities Officer at Sefton Council, said: “Our ambition to self-supply water is driven by our goals to both enhance our environmental performance and achieve cost savings across our property portfolio.

“Having undertaken a thorough needs analysis, we are confident that self-supply will help us to achieve these goals, in turn paving the way for further investment and innovation across our borough.”

Under the agreement, Waterscan will be responsible to conduct meter readings and provide technical support to Sefton Council, which in return will pay water and sewerage charges for the management of an expansive estate comprising of 248 supply points.