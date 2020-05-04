Coronavirus ‘marks a huge line in the sand for what we want the new normal to look like’

Coronavirus marks a huge line in the sand for what the energy sector wants the new normal to look like.

That’s the suggestion from Aimee Konieczny, Head of Client Relationships at Indigo Swan, who spoke to Energy Live News about how the lockdown would likely change things for the sector in the future.

She said: “What do we want our industry to look like, from brokerage, from supply, infrastructure, what do we want customers to feel about our industry and I think if we all kind of take this time to stop and think and say ‘right, what have we done in the past that works, that we can keep, that we can improve and build on going forward and what do we just need to knock on the head’ and just say ‘right, no more, 2020, draw a line, move on’ and I think we’ll all come out the other side much better, much healthier, much stronger, business and personally as a result.”

She noted the biggest challenge to most people and businesses at the moment is the uncertainty caused by the ‘unprecedented situation’ of being in lockdown because no one knows how long it will last or what will ultimately happen.

The Head of Client Relationships said Indigo Swan was currently having conversations with suppliers to help clients manage payments, especially for those in at-risk sectors such as hospitality – however, she noted many of these clients are confident they will make it through the situation and continue to be successful in the future.