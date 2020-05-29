ScottishPower joins pledge to help vulnerable communities get through the crisis

ScottishPower has joined the C-19 Business Pledge, a national initiative to support vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus crisis.

The firm has introduced several offerings to help households and businesses during the pandemic.

The energy supplier has offered customers the flexibility to adjust their direct debit payments to as little as £5 per fuel every month or take a payment holiday of up to two months if they are struggling financially.

It has also issued pre-loaded payment cards with available credit or remotely added credit to meters for prepayment customers unable to top up their meter due to illness, self-isolation or financial difficulties.

The company has funded organisations which provide essential food and medicine deliveries with £50,000.

ScottishPower Renewables’ offshore wind team has also donated PPE to a local NHS hospital in East Anglia.

ScottishPower Chief Executive, Keith Anderson, said: “Our message is clear, we are here for you, whether that’s supporting you to work in a different way, keeping the energy flowing to your homes and businesses, generating the clean energy we all want, helping you manage your finances during these difficult times, or supporting the most vulnerable in our communities.