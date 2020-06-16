One of the world’s largest water recycling plants secures €150m EIB funding

A massive facility to remove salts and minerals from seawater in Israel has secured a €150m (£134m) grant from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The plant, with an annual capacity of 200 million cubic metres, aims to meet ever-increasing domestic water demand and ramp-up the availability of reused water for agriculture in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions.

The water treatment company SMS IDE will build and operate what claims to be ‘one of the world’s largest’ desalination facilities, which will make use of an innovative water purification technology, called reverse osmosis technology, which could improve energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.