BEAMA and RenewableUK join forces to build low carbon energy system

The trade associations BEAMA and RenewableUK have agreed to work together to build a low carbon energy system.

The agreement will see both trade associations help companies develop products and services for the global energy market.

The partners will focus on attracting investments for the decarbonisation of transmission and distribution networks and the electrification of heat and transport.

BEAMA’s Chief Executive Dr Howard Porter said: “The transition to net zero requires a joined-up approach and when considering the need to drive investment into certain low carbon sectors in the UK we are absolutely stronger together.”

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Hugh McNeal said: “Sharing our expertise will benefit the members of both trade associations, as working together we can have a greater impact on the development of government policies we need to reach net zero emissions.”