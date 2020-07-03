Southampton Council installs energy-saving lightbulbs for free to reduce electricity bills

A total of 100 council homes in Southampton will soon have energy-saving LED lightbulbs fitted for free, as part of the local authority’s plan to help tenants save money on their energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

Some 17 council homes have already been installed with 96 lightbulbs and the work for the remaining households will continue soon.

The city council says it is working with green energy provider CitizEn Energy to help reduce the impact of climate change and provide residents with competitive energy deals.

Councillor Steve Leggett, Cabinet Member for Green City and Place, said: “We set ambitious, challenging goals to help tackle climate change, this includes being a carbon neutral council by 2030.

“We are committed to in excess of 60 activities that we are going to deliver over the next three years to ensure we achieve our vision of being a cleaner, greener, healthier and more sustainable council.”