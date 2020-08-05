HelloFresh cooks up plan to offset 100% of its carbon emissions

Meal kit provider HelloFresh has made a commitment to offset 100% of its direct carbon emissions from 2020 onwards.

It aims to offset emissions from its internal operations and offices as well as all emissions from corporate travel and delivery to customers as part of its green energy and carbon reduction strategy.

The move is expected to make HelloFresh the first global carbon neutral meal kit company.

It is partnering with Berlin-based climate tech start-up Planetly to invest in climate protection projects around the globe, with the initiative expected to offset more than 40,000 metric tonnes of carbon for 2020.

In the US, it is joining forces with TerraPass to offset at least 50,000 metric tonnes of carbon.

Tilman Eichstaedt, Senior Vice President Sustainability at HelloFresh said: “We are currently prioritising mitigating the emissions that we directly produce. Our highly optimised production facilities emit significantly less CO2 per euro of revenue compared to traditional food retailers, which need to cool, heat and light thousands of stores.

“Furthermore, we deliver our boxes as efficiently as possible for example by shipping them in batches and reducing the number of kilometers travelled through our innovative planning software. This carbon offset initiative is another important milestone towards carbon neutrality and perfectly complements our existing efforts towards becoming a more sustainable company.”